Help Kurl Songx revive his ‘dying’ career – Radio presenter begs KiDi

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• KiDi has been asked to help Kurl Songx revive his music career



• A radio presenter asked KiDi to help the high-life singer with a couple of features



• The ‘Jenifer Lomotey’ hitmaker’s career has come to a halt since his exit from Kaywa’s record label



KiDi has been tasked to help revive the career of highlife musician, Kurl Songx.



It can be recalled that Kurl Songx prior to his exit from the ‘Highly Spiritual’ record label in 2019, claimed he was not given the needed push to make him as big as the likes of Kidi, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, and Kwesi Arthur.



Even though ‘remorseful’ Kurl Songx who has been inactive for a while pleaded several times with his former manager, Kaywa to accept him back after their relationship went sour, his request has been turned down.



But touching on how ‘miserable’ the talented highlife artiste’s career has turned out since his exit from ‘Kaywa’s camp, a popular Angel FM presenter, Ike De Unpredictable has pleaded with KiDi to help him with a few features to revamp his career.



“When it comes to Artistes, I have my favorites and Kurl Songx is one of them. Kurl Songx is very good and I will like to see him going far than where he is right now. I will be glad if you (KiDi) will do a feature with Kurl Songx to bring him back to the limelight.” The presenter asked KiDi.



KiDi in his response assured of doing everything in his power to help Kurl Songx bounce back.



“Kurl Songx is my brother, and I can assure you that, I will never take your request for granted. We are in the industry to help each other and I don’t know when I will need Kurl Songx's help so I will feature with him very soon so Ghanaians should expect something big from Kurl Songx and KiDi,” KiDi stated.