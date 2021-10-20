‘Heat’ was inspired by Shay Gang, not political – Wendy Shay

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Many people have praised Wendy Shay on her new single ‘Heat’.



The song, since its introduction, has seen a lot of people jamming to it wherever it is played.



The song features fanbase group Shay Gang and has an element of drill in it, making it more of Kumerican.



Though many people have praised the sensational singer on her new release, a few have criticized the song, tagging it as a political song.



Many people think the song was inspired by the current poor state of the country and is to criticize the current government on how poor it has performed since the 2020 election.



As a result, they have called on the government to ban the song.



In an interview with Tony Best on Kwantenpon Drive on Friday, October 15, the songwriter and singer said her song ‘Heat’ is not a political song.





“My Shay Gang inspired me to write the song. They were my inspiration. The song was never written to criticize any government, I was inspired by my Shay Gang.”