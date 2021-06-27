Heartbreak can be the most painful but beautiful thing at the same time - Singer AANU

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: David Mawuli, Contributor

Ghanaian-Nigerian vocalist AANU's rising talent took a strong leap forward with her last singles, ‘Broken By Love’ and ‘Real’, which resulted in 100k streams on her Soundcloud independently.



She received her first Radio 1 airplay on the Huw Stephens show with support from the BBC introducing the single ‘May You Rest’ (produced by Baby Rose Producer INSIGHTFUL).



Followed by podcast premiere Joe Budden playing ‘Change’ on his now-famous podcast.



This is all because AANU sits neatly in the Alternative Soul lane - fans of Afropunk are also big fans of hers.



AANU then released ‘Something To Tell You’ in 2020 (produced by Flytones, (Tom Misch collaborator) shows off the richness in her vocal tone, this is not a throwaway artiste, as the song accumulated Radio 1 support from DJ Ace who is now a fan of AANU’S music, plus 22 thousand listens on Spotify.



AANU’s time taken to arrive here to her latest single ‘U Gonna Make Me Fall In Love’ produced by DATBEATGOD is present in the journey of this single's lyrics.



Coming from experienced heartbreak, this song captures Aanu’s journey on meeting an unexpected love and contemplating whether she should leap to be vulnerable to potentially falling in love again.



“I would hope some are lucky enough to not experience heartbreak, but if you have, it can be the most painful but beautiful thing at the same time because in it, you find new strength and growth within yourself, that you never would've had before it.”



“I believe love should be authentic, real and sometimes when you do find it, you can be in disbelief if it's real or not. This is because of negative past experiences, but I'm a 100% or nothing type of person and if you feel like it’s real then it probably is,” she said.



AANU’s journey here has seen her collaborate with many legendary producers in the UK and Ghana - Mj Cole, Jimmy Napes, BLONDE, DATBEATGOD and Mike Millz.



With performance at Love Box, We Are Fstvl, Park Life, MADE, Boardmasters, Hallam Fm, Her vocal asks have come from a stellar cast - John Newman, Kwabs, DISCIPLES, Dan Caplen, Mabel, all topped off with the 2020 Brit Awards performance with Stormzy in his choir.



After doing so much for others AANU now feels the time is right for her to speak the truth.