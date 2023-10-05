‘He used to sleep in the studio’ – D-Black narrates how he discovered DJ Breezy

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Ghanaian musician and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Black Avenue Music, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, widely known as D-Black has narrated how he aided DJ Breezy to succeed in the entertainment industry.



According to his narration, DJ Breezy started as a studio assistant when he initially started the Black Music Avenue record label and was diligent and disciplined with his work.



The musician noted that DJ Breezy used to sleep in the studio at North Kaneshie because of the stress when he commuted from Tema to the place and always ensured the studio was well-kept.



“Breezy’s story is a worse one. He was a studio assistant, not the main engineer at my record label as soon as I started. The first person I signed was Joey B so we were working on my album and Joey B’s album.



“He lived in Tema and the studio was in North Kaneshie so it was a very far and stressful journey for him so he used to sleep in the studio. He would be the first person to wake up and sweep the studio. A lot of people didn’t know that he slept there because the place was clean all the time,” D-Black said.



The musician further recounted how a feud between his signee Joey B and the then main studio engineer called Black led to DJ Breezy being promoted to be in charge of engineering.



He indicated that DJ Breezy’s engineering prowess was evident after he produced a beat for Joey B's famous ‘Tonga’ song.



"For some reason, Joey B and the main studio engineer thus Black had a grudge so he stopped coming to work for a week. So Davido informed me that he was coming to Ghana so we should get the studio ready for him and that’s when I realized the studio engineer was not around but the assistant (DJ Breezy) was there.



“So when Davido came, it was Breezy in the studio so he ended up producing a track for Davido. The next day he was so happy and he started producing more. At a point, Joey B entered the studio and he heard a beat produced by DJ Breezy and he started recording to it.



"He [Joey B] met Sarkodie the next day and Sarkodie did a verse on it and that became the hit song ‘Tonga.’ ” D-Black narrated in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM.



