‘He told me he wanted a divorce’ – Empress Gifty’s 2012 sad marriage story

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 April 2023

In 2020, gospel musician Empress Gifty detailed how depressed she was when her husband of ten years, suddenly asked for a divorce.



What began as a happy journey ended in sorrow for her when news of their divorce spread in 2017 although there were rumours of a separation in 2014.



The divorce request was based on information someone gave the husband, as she was told.



10 years it was! The decade union between one of Ghana's finest gospel musicians, formerly Gifty Osei and Prophet Prince Elisha Osei.



In 2017, the duo became the center of conversations on social media and major news platforms when news of the collapse of their marriage went rife.



Ghanaians were more shocked when it was reported that the two got separated in 2014 but managed to keep it solemn from the media and the general public.



Speaking passionately about her divorce journey on Restoration Show hosted by Stacy Amoateng, monitored by GhanaWeb, Empress Gifty detailed how depressed she was and the toll the 'painful' divorce had on her.



Just like a woman who loves her husband and children, the ‘Aseda’ hitmaker revealed she tried all possible means to save her marriage but her ex-husband was bent on exiting.



Speaking in the Twi dialect, Empress Gifty mentioned that her ex-husband made his divorce intentions known to her in 2012 when she was far away in Canada.



Reality dawned on her when she came to the realization that after all her attempts, divorce was staring glaringly at her face. The thought of what she was going to tell people, especially when she had made people believe her marriage was a perfect one, made her depressed.



“In 2012, he told me he wanted a divorce. I didn’t believe it. What will people say; I had bragged about my husband, I made people believe I have the best marriage ever, I am okay, I am the best woman ever! So who was I going to call to explain the situation to? I was depressed. I don’t take blood tonics but I was gaining weight… I could cry from morning to evening in my room,” she told Stacy in the interview.







