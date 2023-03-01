He spoke like a child – Filmmaker ‘bites’ Kyiri Abosom

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Ghanaian film producer cum artiste manager, Enoch Agyepong, has slammed Osofo Kyiri Abosom for spewing out some comments that have been tagged blasphemous.



Kyiri Abosom has been subjected to heavy backlash for describing the Bible as a reference book and Jesus as a mere prophet.



The Life Assembly Worship Centre overseer, in an interview with Delay, described the Holy Book as one that carries no power and only highlights the works of people who are dead and gone.



“To me, the Bible is there for comparison. It's there for research. There is no power in it. Right from my childhood, I knew there was no power in the Bible. The power is in me and I am working with it. To me, the Bible represents the works of people of the old. There are a lot of things in the Bible that I think are fake.



"To me, it’s not authentic. For instance, when you quote scriptures like Mathew chapter 5 to me, I'd prefer Becca’s song, ‘You lied to me’. I believe in that song and pick a lot of wisdom from it as compared to that part of the scriptures,” he told Delay.



But joining the tall list of persons who have tackled Kyiri Abosom over such statements, Mr. Agyepong furiously took to Facebook and wrote:



“Psalms 53:1 NLT: Only fools say in their hearts, “There is no God.” They are corrupt, and their actions are evil; not one of them does good! I watched Delay interview disappointed Presidential aspirant osofo hate small gods and he spoke like a child or an adult recovering from a brokenheart if u ask me. He says he doesn't believe in the bible but he uses it as reference.



“He says he doesn't believe in Christ yet he is a Christian. Me: Please don't Judge him but blame his gbemi followers and move on cause Time No Dey.”



Prior to the filmmaker’s outbursts, gospel singer Diana Asamoah, who was also disgusted by Kyiri Abosom’s submission labelled him a herbalist



“He shares different ideologies, far from what Christians believe in. an example is during his interview with Delay where he said some unbelievable things about the Bible and also shared some different views about marriage. As for the man, I see him to be a herbalist and not a pastor. When you are doing God’s work, you work with God’s word. God’s word comes with instructions. So it's those who can't abide by the instructions that think that the Bible isn’t written by God.



“If you are a Christian and hear any pastor, say that the Bible was written by mere mortals and not inspired by God, then that pastor has rejected God. That pastor should even have people following him. If he doesn’t believe the bible then let me take him to the book of John which states that ‘in the beginning was the word and the word was with God and the word was God’ so any pastor that doesn’t believe in God’s word is an herbalist.”



