He’s got what it takes - Waveyard Entertainment boss on Niashun’s chance at global success

Music of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: Francis Amissah

An entrepreneur, music executive and talent manager with a bird’s eye view of the Ghanaian music industry, David Ashbel has a few words for fans concerning his label’s new frontman, Niashun.



A natural-born leader and the current serving CEO of Accra-based record label, Waveyard Entertainment, David Ashbel’s interest in nurturing young talents across the country has long been one to admire and replicate, granting him a voice worth paying attention to.



David Ashbel has spotted and worked with the likes of Herman Suede, Benerl, Couture Music Group (USA) and none other than Niashun, his latest star in the making.



About his new frontman, David Ashbel shared: “Niashun has got what it takes to be a star. He possesses a very unique and deep understanding of music in general. Plus, he’s a relentless individual - a key marker for any artist seeking global acclaim."



His recent single ‘OK’ - which was released on March 18, 2022 - despite its mere 5-week run to date has made it onto several charts both locally and internationally; comfortably sitting on Apple Music’s Top 100 Ghana Chart and Accra Top 25 Chart at #28 and #8 respectively, which according to David Ashbel is incredible.



“This is an incredible achievement for everyone at Waveyard Entertainment and for Niashun. I have absolutely no doubt that Niashun will soon become one of Ghana’s hottest music exports to the world!" he said.



But like any great success story, there’s more to come from Niashun.



