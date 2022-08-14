'He is under pressure' - Bridget Otoo reacts to husband shying away from her kiss

Entertainment of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Tons of congratulatory messages have poured out to newlyweds, Bridget Otoo and Dr Evans Ago Tetteh who tied the knot in a private ceremony on Saturday, August 13, 2022.



In a video published on Snapchat by Serwaa Amihere, who graced the solemn ceremony, the groom who has kept a low profile on social media until his union with the celebrated broadcaster, shied from giving his wife a passionate kiss under the instruction of friends.



The 20 seconds clip has generated mixed reactions from social media users, who have wondered why Dr Ago Tetteh politely rejected the move.



Bridget offered to give her legally wedded husband a peck on his cheek but was turned down.



The bride didn't take it to heart but as expected, shielded her man whom she knows best.



According to her, Dr Ago Tetteh was under pressure.





