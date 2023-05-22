He is a liar! - Ypee dismisses Oseikrom Sikanii's claim of receiving GH¢20,000 for performances

Entertainment of Monday, 22 May 2023

Ghanaian musician, Ypee, has refuted claims made by fellow Kumerican artiste, Oseikrom Sikanii, who alleged that he receives GH¢20,000 for his performances.



Ypee, during his appearance on the Delay Show, accused Oseikrom Sikanii of lying about his earnings, asserting that he is the only artist from Kumasi who can command such a fee.



"I doubt Oseikrom Sikanii is actually being paid that amount. He is a liar if he claims to earn ¢ 20,000 for shows in Kumasi. That fee is what I can charge in Kumasi, not him," Ypee stated emphatically.



During the interview, Ypee highlighted his seniority in the music industry, having collaborated with established musicians such as Flowking Stone, Kabum, and others.



He also positioned himself as a leader among the younger generation of musicians.



"The people who look up to me are like my children. I won't mention their names, but they consider me their role model," Ypee revealed.



Ypee took the opportunity to defend his standing as an established musician, emphasizing his extensive collaborations with some of Ghana's biggest names.



He cited working with industry heavyweights such as Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and others, asserting that he has been featured by more artistes than anyone else in Ghana.



"You can't consider me underground when artists like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie have collaborated with me. I have worked with almost everyone," he confidently expressed.



In debunking Oseikrom Sikanii's claims and affirming his position within the music industry, Ypee aims at setting the record straight regarding his status and contributions as a respected artiste.







