‘He came and conquered’ – Afia Pokua hails Stonebwoy after shutting down O2 Arena

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: ghpage

Media personality Afia Pokua, A.KA Vim Lady, has lauded Stonebwoy after he delivered an enthralling performance in London on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.



The BHIM Nation president sold out the O2 Arena, which was the first stop during his Anloga Junction Tour in the United Kingdom.



Stonebwoy thrilled his fans who filled up the auditorium to capacity with nonstop music and accompanied by spectacular stagecraft.



He shared highlights from the concert which was undoubtedly successful on social media.



Chancing upon the post, Afia Pokua took to Instagram to praise the dancehall artiste on his massively attended concert.



She reposted the video with the caaption: “1GAD @stonebwoyb, he can came and conquered London. Bhim stand up. No yawa for there. Thanking for marketing GH”





