‘He always has a smile on his face’ - Yvonne Nelson expresses her admiration for Dr UN

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Outspoken Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson has expressed her admiration and respect for a self-acclaimed Global Ambassador for the United Nations (UN), Kwame Fordjour popularly known as Dr. UN.



According to the award-winning actress, she is very much impressed by the ability of Dr. UN to keep a calm composure irrespective of whatever comes his way.



In a tweet published on her official page on the bird app, Yvonne Nelson wondered how Dr UN can always wear a smile even when people consciously and deliberately try to ridicule him.



“I want to know how Mr. UN does it… he always has a smile on his face…even when peeps try him,” parts of the actress’ post read.



She went on to describe Dr.UN’s mastery of his emotions and composure as golden.



She wrote, “Its golden. Golden like his flask”.



Yvonne Nelson was recently in the news for cautioning young ladies against committing abortions.



The actress and film producer believes childbirth is a blessing and thus terminating pregnancies can be detrimental to one’s life.



Yvonne tweeted the message to her followers on the social media platform, adding that they should use protective methods if they are not ready to conceive.



She also added that she will share a story on the subject soon.



Her tweet read, “Abortion? Don’t do it. If you get pregnant, have the baby. If you aren’t ready to be a parent, protect yourself. It’s a blessing to conceive. I’ll tell you guys a story soon.”



Here is Yvonne Nelson's tweet





EAN/BOG