Having trusting relationships in this generation difficult – Kidi

Popular Afrobeat singer, KiDi has lamented how difficult it is to secure a trustworthy relationship in recent times.



The Afrobeat superstar who just celebrated a milestone in his music career by hitting 125 Million views on TikTok seems to be worried about how rare trust has become these days.





KiDi's comments were in reaction to a Twitter thread where some women shared experiences on how they cheated on their partners.





Responding to the thread on his Instagram story, he wrote;



"Having trusting relationships in this generation really go hard. This thread is wild."



