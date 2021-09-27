Having too much money is boring, I miss being broke – Medikal

Entertainment of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: ghpage.com

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, says having an abundance of money does not guarantee happiness as being rich is getting boring, at least for him.



The hip-hop artiste moved from 'rags to riches' after he finally shot to fame after several years of struggling to get his music career on a pedestal.



Medikal now lives a comfortable life, drives exotic cars, wears expensive clothes, goes on luxurious trips, and the icing on the cake, he’s married to one of the most industrious female celebrities in Ghana, Fella Makafui.



But it seems he misses the good old days when things were not all rosy.



Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Sometimes Rich is boring” and in a subsequent tweet added, “I miss being broke!”.



