Having sex in a swimming pool is bad - Spiritualist

Tabloid News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Spiritualist/ Founder of Sabash Herbal Center, Dr. Kwaku Sarbah, has advised the youth against having sexual intercourse in water bodies, especially in swimming pools.



According to him, having sex in a swimming pool attracts a lot of complications to persons involved.



In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s Nsem Pii, he said, “Whether or not the swimming pool belongs to you, doing this can have a huge effect on your life.”



He noted that there are spirits in the water bodies and swimming pools that get infuriated with the acts.



“Being intimate in water bodies is disrespectful to the spirits and will do anything in their powers to punish people involved,” he said



“You might be doing it for fun or for pleasure, but you should be very careful where you do it because these spirits are wildly looking for whom to devour. We need to be careful, exactly where we have sex else it will affect us,” he added.