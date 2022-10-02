Having sex for long can kill you, it should be 7 minutes - Gynaecologist

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Medical practitioner at the Ga East Hospital, Dr. Benedict Afari, has warned men who have sex beyond 7 minutes to desist from it.



According to the gynaecologist, people who engage in sex for 30 minutes to an hour do not benefit from it and instead endanger their lives.



In an interview with Nyankonton Mu NsemonTainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he stated that it would be prudent to engage in more foreplay rather than having sex for more than seven minutes.



“There is no benefit to engaging in sex for long periods of time. According to studies, sex is best enjoyed between five and seven minutes. The piercing aspect of sex should last 7 minutes. However, the foreplay can last. Such acts would have serious consequences for those who have the sex,” he emphasised.



He stated that there are several benefits derived from sex, including enhancing the bond between partners and promoting the psychological and physical well-being of those who engage in it.



He said it is also a form of exercise that could help people burn calories.