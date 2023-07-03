You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 07 03Article 1796825

Entertainment of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Having a vagina doesn't make you a woman - Transgender Angel Maxine

Ghanaian transgender, Angel Maxine Ghanaian transgender, Angel Maxine

First openly Ghanaian transgender and musician, Angel Maxine has revealed the transformations he has gone through.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Angel Maxine indicated that being a transgender is an identity. Hence, there is no need for an intense make-up or surgery for any transgender to be recognised as such.

When asked by the host, whether he has been able to complete the whole transformation process to become a woman, Angel indicated that all women are not to be the same. Therefore, he is different.

The LGBTQI activist further revealed that for people to really see whether he has a vagina or penis, they should book and pay him and, in that process they will have the opportunity to look at what they really want to see.

Born Maxwell Okyere Opoku, the light skinned musician has severally revealed that he once attempted suicide. Because of the discrimination he has suffered among a section of Ghanaians and even people who did not know him personally.

