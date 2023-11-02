'Have we kissed before' – AY responds to Seun Kuti's rants over smelly mouth, burnt house

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor Richard Ayodeji Makun better known as AY has finally responded to the barrage of insults directed at him by singer Seun Kuti, the son of afrobeat icon Fela Kuti.



In an earlier interview, Seun Kuti disclosed that he had chastised AY for referring to his daughter as a "dog" in one of his skits, which resulted to the comedian's house being demolished.



The Grammy-nominated afrobeat artiste also accused AY of being a wife-beater and having a "smelly mouth."



In response to Seun Kuti's allegations, AY posted a video in which he clarified that the relevant skit was his reaction to a hot topic at the time Nigerian chef Hilda Baci, who gained popularity for eating dogs with influencer Enioluwa.



Additionally, AY denied being a wife beater, saying he has never had a personal meeting with Seun Kuti.



He also asked Seun Kuti if they have ever kissed before since the latter had accused him of having a mouth odour.



