Have some rest during your period - Diana Hopeson admonishes women

Source: Bonabear Foundation Ghana

Ace gospel musician, Diana Hopeson has advised girls and women to have some rest, reflect on life and take up other sober activities like enriching their journals whiles going through their menstrual cycle as she believes God made that to have women take a little rest from all their busy house chores and activities.



She said this when she was speaking to the students and teachers of Nungua Senior High School in the Krowor Municipal Assembly on Saturday, May 28 in the commemoration of this year’s World Menstrual Hygiene Day.



The formal MUSIGA president also called on the teachers to be patient with girls during their periods as well as called on parents to provide for their wards most especially the girls who menstruate with proper sanitary pads.



She made other calls to the government to consider a waiver of taxes on all sanitary materials to make it easy and readily accessible to especially young girls in order to reduce the recent hike in teenage pregnancy as some men take advantage of girls with the intent of exchanging sex for sanitary pads mostly in the rural areas of the country.



In her speech, she reiterated how the government, the PTA, and other benevolent organizations could show more commitment by providing sanitary items in various sick bays within schools across the country for easy access and also help those students that can’t afford to buy them during their cycle.



Speaking to over 500 students mostly girls, the Director for Education at the Krowor Municipal Education Directorate, Madam Justina Djabah also called for complete menstrual hygiene practices by students in order to maintain their absolute wellbeing on campus as it’s been said that a healthy body makes a healthy mind. These, she believes will attribute to their academic credentials.



The commissioner and head of volunteers for the Special Monitoring Missions of the International Human Rights Commission in Ghana who doubles as the Founder and Project Lead of the Bonabear Foundation Ghana and the organizer of this event, Bernard Kofi Bonaparte also called on the government to consider an absolute removal of all taxes on sanitary pads.







He congratulated the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Health Service for their continued effort in Menstrual Care and Education on issues of a more hygienic Menstrual cycle by all ladies for a healthier country.



The six-year-long collaboration between the Foundation and all stakeholders has seen a tremendous reach to many girls and boys across the country touching over ten thousand lives on various social issues.



The event was organized by the Bonabear Foundation Ghana under the auspices of the Special Monitoring Missions of the International Human Rights Commission in collaboration with the Krowor Municipal Education and Health Directorate.





