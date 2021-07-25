Have sex before marriage, or your marriage will fail – Gospel musician, Brother Sammy

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Gospel musician, Brother Sammy, has revealed that couples willing to get married must first have sex before deciding to get married.



According to Brother Sammy, abstaining from sex before marriage is a big NO for him. He figured pre-marital sex as one of the best support systems that ensure lasting marriages.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM, Brother Sammy insisted that pre-marital sex is not as abdominal as many have been made to believe. He believes that one of the causes of unhappy marriages and divorce is abstinence from pre-marital sex.



According to him, his reasons are simple and realistic. He pointed out that sex is an essential element in healthy marriages. Therefore, how will you know if you are sexually compatible with your partner if you don’t have sex? He said, “I am not saying people should have sex indiscriminately. But if you don’t have sex with the person before marriage, your marriage will fail.



“Yes, I am a Christian. And that is why I said that this is a difficult thing to say,” he continued.



Brother Sammy disclosed that sexual frustrations are why most people cheat with their exes. He explained that everyone has peculiar sexual desires which need to be satisfied.



“Men of today have their preferences. Women also know what they want. Every woman has a type of penis she likes. Some like it long, while others will say they want an average type or short. So how you know if the gentleman you are courting orgasms quickly or not? If you marry him and he suffers from premature ejaculation, you will run back to your ex. The marriage will never know peace.”