'Have free sex' – Fertility expert tells couples

A fertility expert at the Accra Fertility Centre (AFC), Tracy Yeboah Amoafo, has advised couples to have sex freely-devoid of anxiety and any form of pressure.



According to her, sex should be a spontaneous act that will allow for the release of the necessary hormones that enhance stimulation and may also aid conception.



On what she termed “free sex”, she explains that having spontaneous, stress and anxiety-free sex is boosted by a “few pre-natal vitamins.”



She remarks that women’s bodies are designed such that anxiety destabilizes the hormones and pregnancy can hardly take place.



So, in effect, the pressure from family and society compounds on the infertility challenge of couples.



Mrs. Amoafo says it's “very challenging and couples must come out to seek help as there are solutions available”.



She intimated however that because it's hardly spoken about in this part of the world, most couples do not understand it whiles lamenting the role of society in making it difficult for couples to cope with infertility.



Speaking in an interview in commemoration of World IVF Day which fell on Sunday, July 25, the experienced midwife and coordinator at the West Legon-based fertility center remarked that although infertility has been declared a disease by the WHO and there are solutions to it, the taboos and misconceptions in the Ghanaian society do not promote conversations on the matter.



According to research, 1 in 6 couples across the globe experience fertility issues and around 48.5 million couples worldwide having unprotected intercourse are still suffering from infertility. The WHO in 2004 said 1 in 4 couples in ‘developing’ countries is affected by infertility. However, this has not curbed the taboo of infertility and too many struggles in silence.





