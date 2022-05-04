Have a source of income before you enter into a marriage - Women told

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Wives admonished not to depend on husbands



Linda Andoh preaches financial independence for women who want to marry



It is to a man's duty to cater for you, Women told



Women around the world have been admonished against going into marriages with the mindset that it is solely a man's duty to cater for her and provide for all the needs of the family.



Before you think about entering into marriage as a woman, make sure you are financially independent or have a job that pays, this is according to Public Relations Practitioner, Linda Andoh.



She argued that a woman has no business in marriage if she can not boost of surviving on her own or providing the next meal for the family adding that in the unforeseen cases when a husband loses his job or passes away, the family suffers.



“I personally have a problem with women who think it’s the responsibility of the man to take care of me. Yes, it’s the man’s responsibility, but in the case where the man is not able to take care of you, what happens to you? He can be the richest man, but when he’s not there what happens to you?” Mrs Andoh quizzed.



Speaking on Joy FM’s Strong and Sassy show she preached financial independence for women who plan of settling down with a man.



“You should be able to take care of yourself as a woman, if you can’t, you have no business with marriage. You shouldn’t go into marriage without being able to cater for yourself,” she added.





