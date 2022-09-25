Hassan Ayariga shows crazy dance moves at son’s party

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The leader of the All People Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga could not hide his joy as his son turned a year older over the weekend.



In a viral video, Hassan Ayariga was captured dancing to one of Kiss Daniel’s hit tracks titled ‘Buga’ which has become many favourites across the globe.



Hassan Ayariga who recently turned 50 years showed his dancing skills and got many excited with his dance moves as his son turned 12 years old.



This is not the first time the businessman cum politician has excited Ghanaians with his dancing or single skills.



In his latest birthday celebrations, Hassan Ayariga was seen singing with former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu.





Watch the video below



