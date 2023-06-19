Hassan Ayariga ‘challenges’ Hilda Baci’s record as he exhibits culinary skills to mark Father's Day

Entertainment of Monday, 19 June 2023

The Founder of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, decided to exhibit what many have described as an impressive, experienced display of culinary skills as the world marked Fathers’ Day 2023.



In videos that he shared on his Facebook page, while at the dining table with his wife and children, the politician cum businessman showcases all the stages he goes through to prepare a meal.



From expertly sharpening his knife to chopping tomatoes, onions, green pepper, and carrots on a wooden board, to preparing a seafood sauce, he dishes out the first morsel of food to his wife, who the voice behind the videos describes as ‘our Guinness Book of Records agent’ who would taste the food and give them a review.



With what looks like vegetable rice dished out for all the people at the table, Hassan Ayariga grabs a seat and serves everyone non-alcoholic wine.



“We came here to support him because cooking for 60 hours is not a joke. He’s on his break – 30 minutes break… cheers to fathers. We’re having a good time,” the voice behind the videos says jokingly.



In one of the videos, Hassan Ayariga brags that he can cook continuously for a week after he is repeatedly quizzed by the voice behind the videos about how many hours he can cook for.



Watch the videos below:















