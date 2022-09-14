Has Stonebwoy’s wife mediated between you two? – Bullgod to Kelvynboy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Popular artiste manager, Bullgod, has advised singer Kelvynboy to seek mediation from Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr. Louisa, to facilitate their reconciliation.



He said this as a pundit on Accra-based Hitz FM.



In Pidgin, he said, “I feel we are human and so there’s nothing we can’t talk about or resolve.”



“You see, from this interview, if you drive to Stonebwoy’s house right now, he can’t shoot you. He can’t do anything against you. You understand? You can sit him down, no matter the situation,” he continued.



“Usually too, sometimes, as men we can be quite stubborn but if you speak to the wife to mediate, it makes matters easy,” he advised.



“So do whatever you can. Jump or fly if you have to,” he encouraged.



Formerly known as Bulldog, he informed the ‘Down Flat’ hitmaker of his conviction that Stonebwoy, irrespective of the bad blood between them, still “loves you. It’s just that, whatever. I don’t even want to get into the issue because it’s not my issue.”



Bullgod commended Kelvynboy for “giving reverence to him [Stonebwoy] wherever you go.”



Kelvynboy who had repeatedly called Stonebwoy "my godfather" responded to the advice.



“My point is, what you’re talking about will surely happen. Only that, maybe, it won’t be immediately.”



“It is God who brought us together and if I really love Stone, it’s in my heart. If I talk about it, it may come of fake. If I truly love him, it should be here,” he pointed to his heart.



“For now, we’re all doing our thing, solo, but the same God who initially brought us together, will eventually bring us back together,” he concluded.



Kelvynboy was protégé to reggae/dancehall titan Stonebwoy for many years. Rumours of their bad blood and consequent parting was confirmed in 2019.



Kelvynboy rendered an apology to Stonebwoy in September 2019 and in June 2022, he was also seen in a social media video enjoying the latter’s new hit ‘Therapy’.



In August 2022, in a Hitz FM interview, when the video was cited and the ‘Therapy’ hitmaker was asked about reconciliation, he responded “I don’t want to talk about this matter and I have stayed away from it for a long time.”



Famously adding, “people know where they climbed from and they know how to descend. Don’t let the in-between fool you.”