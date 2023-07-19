Has Dela succumbed to God’s call?

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

With a distinctive vocal delivery, lyrical dexterity, and elegance, Dela became a household name in 2007 when she released a single ‘Odo’ under Emklan Entertainment, as the love song became a monster hit, catapulting her into becoming the favorite of some music lovers.



Her resolve to release more beautiful and timeless catalogs ensured the release of ‘Got Me Bound’ which featured Asem and Richie; ‘Let Me Go’, ‘Fameko’, ‘Pour Some Sugar’ among others in subsequent years, with performances that enthralled patrons of events.



While at it, she executed her overlapping role as lead backing vocalist for music maestro Kojo Antwi with exceptional skill, and an unmatched passion for her craft, captivating the audience. Together with Kojo Antwi's enticing tunes, her melodic harmonies formed a compelling mix that brought each performance to a new level of musical perfection.



Although Dela has not made any official statement about switching to gospel music, the musician has been spotted leading a church choir in a song ministration at an International Central Gospel Church event dubbed ‘Night of Choirs - a celebration of ICGC music’.



Dela, a lead vocalist, could be seen with the Dansoman District Choir ministering through music as they stormed the stage in a prescribed casual yet stylish apparel.



