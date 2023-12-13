Harold Amenyah details how he underwent a hair transplant in Turkey to overcome baldness

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor, Harold Amenyah, has opened up about how he underwent a hair transplant in Turkey to overcome baldness at this stage in his life.



According to his narration, his decision to undertake the hair transplant was inspired by a Nigerian actor who recovered his hair through the same process and shared it on social media.



He indicated that he reached out to the medics in Turkey to find out about the process and he was convinced with the process, hence, he went ahead to undertake the hair transplant.



Speaking on the United Showbiz programme aired by United Television (UTV) and monitored by GhanaWeb, Harold Amenyah recounted his experience during the hair transplant process.



He urged individuals who are struggling with baldness to take the same step if they want to overcome it.



“Before the hair comes it gets worse, so they harvest from a healthy area into a non-healthy area. it's been three months since I did it and the hair is growing. I saw one Nigerian actor on social media who had gone to do it so I had it in mind for a very long time. I reached out to the medics in Turkey and they were more than willing to do it for me," he said.



“They asked me to send the pictures and I did. After undergoing the transplant you'd lose every hair and the results will start manifesting after three months. It is very painful when they are using the needle on your head. They use your hair to do it because another person's hair might not match the genes. Those who are interested can do the same thing."







SB/NOQ



Watch the video below



