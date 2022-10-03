Hardships, rejection can make a ‘born again secular artiste’ backslide – Chemphe

Entertainment of Monday, 3 October 2022

Ghanaian singer, Henry Agyekum popularly known as ‘Chemphe’, has listed some factors that usually prevent born-again secular artistes from venturing into gospel music or even disrupting their Christian faith.



He said most often, secular musicians who find Christ are compelled to go back to their old ways because either they do not feel welcomed by the gospel fraternity or in some cases, do not get billed for shows.



“When the gospel family treats such artistes with contempt and they feel they don’t belong, it is very easy for them to backslide and quickly go back to their old lifestyle. The fact that you are not accepted as a gospel musician because you were not originally one of them is enough to make you return to the world. When you don’t get shows to play at churches or gospel-related events, and you have bills to pay, the probability of you going back to secular is very high,” he stated in an interview with Daily Graphic.



“I know some musicians who are going through such challenges because our gospel colleagues who are supposed to show them the way and take them in are not doing so. It is about time Gospel musicians show love to such secular musicians who have found Christ and have decided to live their lives for Him,” he added.



The former RnB singer who has now ventured into spreading God’s word said in his case, he was fortunate to have had a lot of friends in the gospel fraternity.



“Apart from fully preparing myself to serve the Lord no matter what, I was fortunate to know a lot of Gospel musicians who were already my friends. The likes of KODA, Akesse Brempong, and Joe Mettle were very supportive when I decided to go gospel,” he said.



Asked what will make him go back to the world after almost a decade of giving his life to Christ, Chemphe said he does not see that happening.



“Nothing will make me go back to the world because I know where I am heading. I don’t look at what people say about me but the message God has for me. It might be tough at the beginning but the end is always the best. It is a great feeling to have that good relationship with God,” he remarked.



Chemphe, prior to being born again released a couple of hit songs including ‘Why you dey treat am bad’, ‘Number One’, ‘Left Over’, and others.



He currently fellowships with Empowerment Worship Centre where he serves as a junior pastor.



