Hardships not only in Ghana, other countries are also complaining – Kofi Jamar

Entertainment of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Many Ghanaians are lamenting the unbearable cost of living emanating from the daily increases in the prices of goods and services with some government workers embarking on strike.



However, Derrick Osei Kuffour Prempeh popularly called Kofi Jamar, a Ghanaian Hip Hop artiste, has admonished Ghanaians to deal with the hardships because it’s everywhere in the world.



He said on the Kastle Drive Show “As for hardships in the system everywhere in the world that’s what I can see happening all over because everybody is complaining of rising costs of living.”



The Kumasi-born musician who recently returned from his trip and media tour in Kenya said his interaction with the people there made him realize that there’s suffering all over the world.



“Even recently when I traveled to Kenya for a media tour everyone was complaining of hardships in the country but not as in severe pressure on the people,” he added on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.



“Those in Kenya that I spoke with were also complaining that they are suffering and prices of goods have increased so I think it’s everywhere and we just have to deal with it,” Kofi Jamar told Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com