Hardship in Ghana prevented Raphael Dwamena from retiring from football – Rex Omar

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Veteran musician, Rex Omar, has reacted to the death of a Ghanaian professional footballer, Raphael Dwamena, who died on the pitch during a match in Albania.



According to the legendary Highlife singer, the hardship in Ghana prevented the footballer from retiring when he was diagnosed with a heart condition.



In an interview with Property FM, he said, “All we can say is God keeps his soul and grant him peace and we extend our deepest condolences also to the family of Raphael Dwamena. When things like this happen it’s quite worrisome and what will make a young Ghanaian decide to travel abroad to play football and be diagnosed with a heart problem but still continue to play football?



“You know it’s just one thing, there are too many hardships in this country and so the person travelled to find greener pastures in order to bring something home but it’s quite unfortunate."



He added, that although the situation is sad and disheartening, God knows best.



“In all these let’s give thanks to God because the Bible says whatever that happens let’s give thanks to God and so we extend our condolences to his family,” he added on Property FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.