Hard work alone cannot make you rich; don’t play with your spirituality – Ajagurajah

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Founder and leader of spiritual outreach Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah popularly known as Ajagurajah has underscored the need for Ghanaians to pursue spirituality.



According to him, hard work alone can never make somebody wealthy in this world.



Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9FM, he mentioned provision and wealth are not gained on a silver platter.



The outspoken man of God indicated, that most people in Ghana especially women have gone for ritual morning hence there is no need to envy any rich person because most of them are going through hell in silence.



He mentioned you can never be rich if you focus on hard work alone and ignore spirituality.



He noted any rich man in this world is spiritually fortified and has a secret that is unknown to many.



