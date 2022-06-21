Hard times: Leaders must respect the people they govern – Reggie Rockstone

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Grand Papa of Hiplife, Reggie Rockstone born Reginald Yaw Asante Ossei has cautioned political leaders to change their ways towards the people they govern especially the Ghanaian youth.



Reggie Rockstone in an interview with Joy News chided the African politician saying they have made themselves demigods over the people they claim to serve which is not the way to go.



He further described the situation as crazy adding that leaders should pay attention, especially to the youth.



“The people in power or leaders must be mindful or more respectful about the people they rule. In Africa, the politician is like a god and it’s crazy. They work for us but the narrative has changed. It’s crazy and these are all part of the setup,” Reggie Rockstone told Joy News in his interview via Zoom.



“It’s amazing how the only time you see the politician connect with the youth is when it’s time for election as soon as they come to power there is no connect,”

he added.