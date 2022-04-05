Happy birthday to my soul mate - Fella Makafui to Medikal

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fella showers Medikal with beautiful words on 28th birthday



Celebrities share messages to wish Medikal on birthday



Medikal marks birthday with cool pictures



Actress Fella Makafui has wished her husband, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, a happy birthday with a beautiful message.



In a post that was shared by the actress on Instagram, she showered her husband with praises that put him in a ‘responsible husband’ light.



“Happy birthday to my soul mate... Thank you for being an amazing husband and father. More life, good health, MORE MONEY ...wishing you nothing but the best of the day!! We love you... @amgmedikal,” she wished.



The post which was shared a little over three hours ago has amassed over 20,000 likes with close to 400 comments.



Meanwhile, the artiste also marked his 28th birthday by sharing pictures of his visit to the USA during his Deeper Than Blood (DTB) Tour with Shatta Wale.



With many wishes pouring in for the ‘Stubborn Academy’ crooner all around the world for marking another milestone in his life, he has kept his birthday under wraps, unlike in previous years.



Mr Drew, Bisa Kdei, Comedian Waris, Dope Nation, Efya Nocturnal and so many other celebrities have taken to social media to wish Medikal more life and grace on his 28th birthday.



