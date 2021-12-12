Hannah Marfo explains why she went missing from the music scene

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Legendary gospel musician, Hannah Marfo, has shared reasons why she was missing in action from the music industry for a couple of years.



According to her, she was bedridden for years and that made it impossible for her to hit the studios.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy98.9FM’s Obra Yi edition of the Nsem Pii show, she shared, “It was very serious to the extent that I thought I was going to die. I was just given lots of pills to swallow daily but all to no avail.”



She mentioned that, through it, all God was with her and healed her even when everyone around her thought there was no hope for her.



“It was one of the toughest moments in my life as I could not sing or even do anything for myself,” she said.



She emphasized that she is still grateful to God for her life because “I know people who fell sick and lost their lives and others who also got into accidents and died on the spot. But God healed me, and saw me through it all which I am entirely grateful for.”



She however added that she saw that phase as a test, and kept trusting God for a miracle.



The Ace gospel musician advised anyone facing a similar situation not to give up and continue looking up to God because he will come through for them and heal them.