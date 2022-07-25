Hammer names Black Sherif, Amaarae, Camido and KiDi as the future of Ghana music

Entertainment of Monday, 25 July 2022

Legendary music producer, Hammer of The Last Two Music Group, has high hopes for budding Ghanaian artistes who have been able to break into the international market with their tunes.



Hammer on Monday published the images of four talented young musicians who are making the nation proud. According to him, these persons are building on the foundation put in place by pioneers.



Black Sherif, KiDi, Camdioh and female vocalist, Amaarae made it to Hammer's list of Ghanaian musicians topping charts globally.



He assured music lovers of breakthroughs with these talents and also called for support across all boards in ensuring that they continue to stay relevant.



The Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb read: "I see the baton has transferred successfully and this new breed all have an international presence.



"I can proudly say our industry has made progress despite our many hurdles. A rose gradually growing out of concrete. Let’s render unconditional support and help the new school steer the future of our music. Good luck."



Meanwhile, Blacko last weekend, made waves when American DJ and record executive, DJ Khaled, shared a video of his freestyle on his Instagram page. Two days later, Khalid was spotted jamming to 'Kwaku The Traveler' by young rapper, Black Sherif. He described the song as a 'big chune'.



