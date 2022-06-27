Hamamat flaunts her baby bump in a red mini dress

Entertainment of Monday, 27 June 2022

Ghanaian beauty queen announces her pregnancy



Hamamat stuns in bump photos



Hamamat attends Mona4Realls birthday party



Days after sharing her baby bump photos on Instagram to mark Father's Day, Ghanaian beauty queen, and entrepreneur, Hamamat Montia, has once again flaunted her bump, this time in a red shimmer mini dress.



Hamamat's pregnancy announcement left fans wondering if she had already delivered her baby or not, as fewer details were provided.



For all those seeking answers from the lady who has kept her family life private, the incoming mother of three will soon pop.



The 33-year-old mother graced the lavish Mona4Reall birthday celebration on Sunday, June 26, wearing a touch of red that emphasized her model figure and showcased her lovely legs.



She rocked her pregnancy in style and reminded social media users of Rihanna, who continuously showed off her bump after announcing that she was going to be a first-time mum.



For Sunday's look, Hamamat completed her outfit with a high pony braid and a 3 inch heel. She kept it simple and classy.



It seems that this yummy-mummy is about to shake the internet with her baby bump, which she rocks effortlessly.



Check out the new photos of Hamamat below:























