Hamamat Montia announces baby number 3 in new photos

Former beauty queen and business owner, Hamamat Montia, on Sunday, which marked Father's Day, published photos of her baby bump to confirm that baby number three was on the way.



It is, however, unclear whether Hamamat has already welcomed her third child, but her Instagram followers were super elated by the news that has attracted several congratulatory messages under her post.



The African queen, who has a great love for her roots, was captured in a yellow outfit that put on display her huge bump.



She was seated at the poolside sipping on a glass of juice with an infectious smile.



One of her Instagram followers Odysse3 complimented her great looks. "Yes, that’s a beautiful Pregnant woman! Congratulation."



The 33-year-old mum took the opportunity to appreciate responsible fathers who always support their family in the best way they can.



Hamamat again made a call for men to be more celebrated for the important role they play in society.



"Happy Father’s Day to the Responsible men who make us Good mothers #KingsandQueens. We love you. Men are an important part of our society and they must be celebrated."



