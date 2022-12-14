Hallelujah, the economy is getting back on track! – Prince David Osei

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei, has expressed excitement over the gradual appreciation of the Ghana cedi against the dollar.



As of Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the US dollar experienced a gradual drop in value, thereby, trading against the cedi at a buying price of GHC10.3948 and a selling price of GHC10.4052.



Prior to this, the dollar was selling at GHC14.00, weeks ago.



The development has seemingly shot up expectations from netizens who believe that it could be a sign of relief from the country’s current economic woes.



Prince David Osei who believes in the same assertion took to Twitter to share his excitement.



“Hallelujah the Cedi is appreciating remarkably. 9.56ghc to a 1$. The economy is gradually getting back on track!! Now we need to see the effect in our daily lives, goods and services.. God bless ????????.”



Earlier in October 2022, the actor in a bid to chastise the government for the country’s poor economic state took to social media to threaten a protest.



“The Youth of this nation are not smiling, it pours, but we are still sweating.. If things don’t change by December, we will mobilize the youth of this country and hit the street irrespective of party affiliations, whether NPP, NDC, CQQ, PNC whatever, doesn’t matter now, we are all in this together”.



In a long post on social media, Prince David Osei who campaigned for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2016 general elections said he had regretted his actions.



“I decided to give you and your government the benefit of the doubt, I reckon I was wrong!”



However, the actor has seemingly swallowed his words following the gradual rise of the cedi.



“No more demonstrations. remember I gave an ultimatum for December.”



Read the post below:





Hallelujah the Cedi is appreciating remarkably. 9.56ghc to a 1$.. No more demonstrations ???????? remember I gave an ultimatum for December!! The economy is gradually getting back on track!! Now we need to see the effect in our daily lives, goods and services.. God bless ????????❤️ — H.E Prince David Osei (@PrinceDavidOsei) December 14, 2022

