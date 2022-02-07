Halifax Ansah-Addo wins Radio Personality Award for the second time

Entertainment of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

Halifax Ansah-Addo, host of Okay FM’s mid-morning show has earned another prestigious recognition for his attainments as a radio talk show host.



The ‘Best Entertainment Show’ host was on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra adjudged Radio Personality of the Year 2021 at the fourth edition of the Youth Excellence Awards Africa (YEA).



This happens to be the second time he has emerged the winner of the category. He won the same category in the third edition which happened in 2020, during the early stages of his radio hosting career.



He won the award over top media giants like Abeiku Santana of Okay FM drive time show, Francis Abban of Starr FM, Kofi Adoma of Angel FM, Naa Ashokor of Asaase Radio, AJ Sarpong of Citi FM among others. He was presented with a plaque and a certificate.



The colourful event was attended by media personalities like Bola Ray, who was honoured for his hard work, and other change-makers making great strides in their respective sectors as well as winners from previous editions.



The awards scheme provides a platform to recognise individuals and brands that play a significant role in the development of the youth sector while recognising the key functions within their professional duties.



The fourth edition rewarded youth that played a defining role in moving their skills and efforts forward and have demonstrated achievement across a wide variety of domains including sustainability, operational excellence, innovation, and others.



Organisers of the awards explained, the Radio Personality was conferred on Mr. Ansah-Addo in recognition of the outstanding progress he has achieved in addition to the positive feedback from the populace since the start of his radio talk show.