You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 04 07Article 1510052

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Half naked’ Stephanie Benson exposes a ‘Sugar Boy’ online

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stephanie Benson is a Ghanaian singer and songwriter play videoStephanie Benson is a Ghanaian singer and songwriter

Stephanie Benson discloses her ordeal with a young man online

Stephanie Benson goes half naked on social media again

Young man expresses interest in Stephanie Benson

It appears Stephanie Benson’s ‘sex appeal web’ has captured an ‘unlucky’ young man who expressed interest in the Ghanaian singer via Instagram Direct Message.

Stephanie, whiles disclosing his ordeal with the said young man, took to social media to lambast him for not looking ‘appetizing’ enough.

Establishing that he isn’t her type, Stephanie said she was disappointed in his ‘skinny’ appearance, which to her is a total turn-off.

According to the ‘one more’ hitmaker, she could have considered his interest if he had suited her taste.

Stephanie made these statements whiles sharing a picture of a slim shirtless young man on her timeline.

“This guy reaches out to me and says, Steph can I be your Sugar boy? I told him to send me a picture, I might be interested and he sends me this. *Shares a picture of a skinny young man*… This sugar boy, nobody wants to f*ck. There’s a saying that every man with a huge penis has a huge thumb. Even my thumb is bigger than that boy’s head. Times are hard, so maybe that is all I can get. Young man I’m sorry, as for this one I’ll pass it to somebody to use as a toothpick,” she asserted while rocking just a pant and a T-shirt.

Chancing upon Stephanie’s post, some social media users have hilariously reacted while others joined in mocking the young man.

Watch the video below:





Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Francisca shares a photo with some workers at the Chamber

How did she get into medical school? – Social media users react to Harvard admission of NMSQ contestant

Sportsleading sports icon

Osei Kofi and Mohammed Salisu

Meet Mohammed Salisu's grandfather who played for Kotoko, won one AFCON title

Businessleading business icon

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons

Ghana International Bank makes a loss of US$16.5 million - Bright Simons

Africaleading africa news icon

Mariam Sankara, wife of Thomas Sankara

Thomas Sankara's widow 'relieved' after ex-president's sentencing for murder

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Nationwide insurance provides comprehensive health insurance benefits to users

World Health Day: Achieving universal health coverage with private health insurance