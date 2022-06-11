Half-baked Ghanaian youth in various industries a great worry – Adjetey Annan

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Actor, Adjetey Annan has added his voice to claims that the youth in Ghana now do not want to go through the process in order to be well baked.



He notes that this is in an era of quick fixes and that does not augur well for the country and its development nor does it help the youth in their development as persons.



He believes that if the youth avail themselves to be groomed in whatever field they find themselves in, they will reap the benefits of being well baked.



Adjetey Annan made this known while answering questions on whether he will encourage others to take up acting careers in Ghana.



“Just to add to it, we are living in an age where there is the tendency to quick-fix things and therefore young people who really want to come into this space should learn to stay in the process because that’s how you’re baked…When you put in the hard work that’s when you’ll be baked."