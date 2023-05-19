Hajia4real's Arrest: Soprano blames Mahama, Akufo Addo

Entertainment of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of the Communication team for the Convention People's Party (CPP), Sylvester Soprano Sarpong has blamed the erstwhile Mahama administration and the current Akufo-Addo government for the arrest of Hajia4real.



The US Department of Justice (DoJ) on Monday, May 15, 2023, announced the indictment of Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as Hajia4Reall on fraud-related charges.



According to the DoJ, Mona was arrested in the United Kingdom on November 10, 2022, in connection with a series of romance schemes and money laundering between 2013 and 2019.



She is said to have received payments amounting to over $2 million from her victims in collaboration with a criminal enterprise operating in the West Africa area.



She is facing up to 95 years jail term if found guilty on all six charges levelled against her.



Soprano reacting to this on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme believes if the two administrations had put the right systems, especially for the youth, people like Hajia4real would not have been arrested.



"...look at these leaders who were given everything on a silver platter; they've just ruined us and brought us to our knees. Look at what Hajia4real was doing and I can tell you that is what almost every youth is doing; it's called Yahoo Yahoo and it's because there's no alternative. So what has happened to Hajia4real is a direct result of the presidency of Mahama and Akufo-Addo. I'll put the blame at their doorstep..." he stated.



Listen to him in the video below:



