Hajia4Reall’s father was mistaken as one of her victims – Bullgod discloses

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Entertainment pundit, Bullgod, has disclosed that a particular picture had gone viral as one of Hajia4Reall’s fraud victims but later turned out to be that of her biological father.



He revealed this while slamming Ghanaians for being quick to condemn people whenever they fall into trouble.



Bullgod, who had a lengthy conversation with Hajia4Reall recently in the U.S., said several lies have been peddled against her, and at the right time the truth will prevail.



“One of the viral pictures of her supposed victims was her father and that proves that cyberbullying is real. People should take their time if issues of this sort happen because nothing tells the truth than time. Don’t condemn people when they are in certain situations or whatever is being leveled against them is the truth. Let’s take out time.



“For a woman, she is taking it cool. God should be with her, when I visit the States again, I will see her. I visited her earlier and she is doing very well. We spoke at length. Her aunt even cooked for us,” Bullgod expressed during the United Showbiz.



Sharing his thoughts on Hajia4Reall’s decision to ‘speak out', and probably name the perpetrators of the crime she has been accused of, Bullgod said,



“She should speak. if that is what will set her free. Everyone is saying what they like and she hasn’t yet spoken her truth. If she is listening me, she should speak up. I think it is a good move because she is very important to some of us. if it is what will set her at ease and at peace, she should speak. She shouldn’t allow anybody to intimidate her.”



