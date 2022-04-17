Hajia Police writes on sexual immorality and tolerance during Ramadan

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Source: www.zionfelix.net

Muslims all over the world are observing the holy month of fasting and self-purification also known as Ramadan.



While this spiritual exercise continues, there a several ways faithfuls can be distracted and Hajia Police has addressed this issue in a peace of writing.



In a piece available exclusively to zionfelix.net, the policewoman and musician addressed some of these immoralities and actions that draw Muslims away from the right path.



Read the full piece below:



“Everywhere we look we see the word SEX. Sexual immorality is not only blatant; it is subtle too.



"Magazine articles, books, movies, and video games are enticing us. Even provocative dressing in the society can distract even the most consecrated minds.



"With each generation we seem to have new ways to commit old sins. Now fornication is even portrayed in cartoons.



"This generation grapples with animated characters using perverse language and engaging in sexual immorality.



"Media is bold; I must screen what I watch. Fornication is an expected problem among unsaved youth. It’s horrifying when it becomes an epidemic in the society.



"It is written in the Qur’an; 'Except for those who repent, believe and do righteous work. For them Allah will replace their evil deeds with good. And ever is Allah Forgiving and Merciful.'



"It is important to understand that we cannot live alone in this world. There will be some form of interactions with others. You will interact with others and learn to build relationships with people around you.No matter what you do or where you go, there is no way you can survive in this world all by yourself. And this is why you need to learn how to find and live in peace with yourself and with others.



"The Qur’an reveals that Ramadan serves as guidance to mankind. To glorify Allah in the midst of everything. Giving thanksgiving to him who blesses your way.

May your days be glad Peace and joy to add It’s a long month journey But filled with felicity. It’s a time of reflection.



"It’s a moment of purification. Allah sees all things. And rewards greatly. Qur’an reminds us that we have to stay pure before the throne of Allah. As Ramadan is fast approaching, Let’s prepare our hearts and minds that We may be united spiritually with the almighty one.“