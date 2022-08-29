Hajia Bintu slaps a stripper's buttocks with cash in Nigeria

Entertainment of Monday, 29 August 2022

Over the weekend, Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu traveled to Nigeria and has since shared a series of videos documenting her trip.



In a video shared by blogger Nkonkonsa, the curvy socialite was captured in a club with a group of friends while spraying money on a stripper.



Dressed in a crocheted body suit, the stripper bent at a 45-degree angle, wiggling her buttocks in front of Hajia, who whined her waist behind her.



The strippers' alluring dance gave Bintu, who modeled a stretchy blue and yellow tie and dyed bodycon dress, more room to shower her with money and slap her butt like she was hitting a drum.



This was after she had shared a picture on August 27, 2022, of herself in a black dress with the caption, “First time in Lagos, Nigeria, looking like Mr. Macaroni and Nana Mitch.”



Soon after her post, she was spotted with music producer and CEO of Marvin’s Records, Don Jazzy, trying to teach him how to do a TikTok dance, while they videoed themselves for her social media account.





