Hajia Bintu’s outfit at Kumasi event gets tongues wagging on social media

Popular Ghanaian social media influencer and entrepreneur, Hajia Bintu has made waves on social media after videos of her outfit popped up.



Hajia Bintu stole the spotlight at a Kumasi event on August 25, 2023, where Ghanaian bloggers gathered. Wearing body-hugging hot pants, Bintu mingled with attendees like Zionfelix, Nkonkonsa, and GHHyper, exuding confidence with her curves.



Hajia Bintu, also known as Naomi Asiamah, showcased her stunning hourglass figure as she joined the event at Ridge Condos in the Ashanti region.



She was among the special guests, and popular bloggers like Sammykaymedia and more were flown in to cover the occasion. During their stay, they crossed paths with Bintu, who had already settled in.



Videos circulating online captured the electric atmosphere as Bintu engaged with the other guests.



One clip showed her sharing a hug with fashion critic Charlie Dior while rocking an oversized T-shirt and skimpy bodycon shorts.



Bintu confidently displayed her thick thighs and iconic backside, eliciting excitement from the onlookers.



The videos, however, have left mixed reactions on social media, with many users calling out what they term indecent exposure, while others have expressed excitement.



