Gyedu Blay Ambolley fumes over E-Levy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celebrities kick against E-Levy



Gyedu Blay Ambolley bemoans hardship in Ghana



Controversy over E-Levy



Veteran musician, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, has slammed the government over its intention to implement the controversial E-Levy.



The Electronic Transfer Levy, popularly called E-Levy, as proposed by the government, during a budget presentation, is a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions including mobile money transfers exceeding GH¢100 per day.



Ever since the Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration through finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2022 Budget Statement on November 17, 2021, the announcement has sparked a hot debate in the country with majority of Ghanaians opposing it.



However, the ruling NPP government has stood its ground, making all attempts at convincing citizens to accept it.



Gyedu Blay Ambolley has joined the tall list of Ghanaians who have kicked against the bill.



In his submission, Mr. Ambolley thinks that taxing Ghanaians at a time when the unemployment rate is high is totally wrong.



“I think that the E-Levy is being forced on the citizens of Ghana. There is no way that they’ll come and tell us that it will bring a profit of 6billion cedis and over. Before, you people took loans over billions and told us that you were going to build roads and nothing happened. We are not kids.



"People need to pay if they are flexible and working. There are no jobs, nothing to show for, and the little money in my pocket too you want to take it? People are hungry and hungry men are angry! Trash it!” he stated in an interview with JoyPrime monitored by GhanaWeb.