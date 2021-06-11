Gyakie to collaborate with her Daddy on upcoming song

Entertainment of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Talented female highlife/afrobeat artiste, Gyakie, has revealed plans of collaborating with her father, Ernest Nana Acheampong, on some of her upcoming songs.



According to her, collaboration with Nana Acheampong, one of Ghana’s celebrated highlife musicians, has been part of her vision.



Gyakie, who has worked and performed on a number of local platforms alongside some celebrated Ghanaian artistes, said “even a song with him personally like both of us writing and doing a new song together is something I’m looking forward to do in the near future.”



In an interview on Kastle FM, Gyakie mentioned that a lot of people including some of her fans are putting pressure on her to start sampling some of her father’s songs.



“A lot of people have sent me requests to do a sample of my father, Nana Acheampong’s songs,” she said.



BEATWAVES gathered that Gyakie collaborating with her father on some of her upcoming songs would help in the promotion of her music on both local and international music markets.



Ernest ‘Owoahene’ Nana Acheampong, popularly known as Nana Acheampong, is one of the celebrated Ghanaian highlife musicians.



He is part of the famous Lumba brothers who popularised Burger-highlife in Ghana. He is also known as the Champion Lover boy.



Gyakie, whose hit single ‘Forever’ spent seven weeks on the Billboard Top Triller Global chart, is set to release her next single in July. ‘Forever’ is off Gyakie’s five-track EP, titled ‘Seed’ released in August last year.



Gyakie recently won the Emerging Woman of the Year award at the 3Music Women’s brunch.



Early this year, Gyakie signed an international record deal with Sony Music, RCA Records UK and Sony Music Africa due to her creativity and track record on the local music scene.



The deal will ensure that all musical works of Gyakie are promoted on various international musical platforms.



Born Jackline Acheampong, Gyakie in 2019 released her first single titled; ‘Love Is Pretty’ which paved way for another single, ‘Never Like This.’



In August 2020, the ‘Forever’ song from her five-track EP was her claim to fame, enjoying airplay and leading charts in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.



It topped music charts such as Billboard’s Top Triller Global and Shazams Top 200 charts. Gyakie released a remix of ‘Forever’ with Nigerian singer Omah Lay in March 2021.



