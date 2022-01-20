Gyakie spotted with Ayra Starr in the studio, fans speculate collaboration

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian afrobeat singer, Jacqueline Acheampong popularly known as Gyakie, has shared a stunning photo of herself and Nigeria’s Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, known professionally as Ayra Starr.



In a picture shared on the Song Bird’s Instagram account, she was seen posing with the Nigerian artiste in the studio as fans are speculating the two may be coming up with a probable hit song.



This won’t be the first time Gyakie has linked up with another Nigerian singer.



Gyakie gained popularity in Nigeria when she released the remix version of her “Forever” song featuring Nigeria’s Omah Lay.



The Song Bird was then named top 100 on Apple Music annual charts which helped her establish a strong fanbase in Nigeria.



‘Forever’ skyrocketed to number 12 on Apple Music Top Songs of 2021 in Nigeria and Gyakie was the only Ghanaian artiste with entries.



The remix with Nigerian musical act Omah Lay, released in March 2021 put the song on Nigeria’s number 1 spot on the Top Most Shazamed Songs of 2021 in Nigeria.



