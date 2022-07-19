Gyakie shares track list for 'My Diary' EP featuring Davido

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Gyakie has shared the complete tracklist for “My Diary”, her sophomore extended play.



In addition to the singles “Something” and “For My Baby,” the EP includes a song with renowned Afrobeats musician Davido. “My Diary” is out Friday (July 22) via her label.



The 6-song project is out via Sony Music Entertainment West Africa / Flip The Music. The tracklist arrives days after Gyakie revealed the cover art for “My Diary” and was announced as the latest Apple Music Africa Rising artist for July.



According to Apple Music, the project “reinforces her knack for merging multiple genres seamlessly, from the jazz lounge-esque opener ‘Audience’, to the Afrobeats-rooted ‘My Baby’.”



Gyakie began her music career in 2019 while in college. The singer is behind local hits such as “Love Is Pretty” (2019), “Never Like This” (2019), and “Sor Mi Mu” (2020), which features Bisa Kdei. Her debut EP, Seed, debut in August 2020 and garnered decent streams across digital service providers. The EP featured her breakout single ‘Forever’. An Omah Lay-assisted remix of the song was released a year later.







