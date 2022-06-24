'Gyakie’s songs are always addictive, she is something else' - Efia Odo

Entertainment of Friday, 24 June 2022

Socialite Efia Odo has praised the craft of Jackline Acheampong known in showbiz circles as Gyakie.



According to Efia, she could listen to all of Gyakie's songs back to back without getting enough of it.



She expressed her sentiments in a tweet that read: "Gyakie’s songs are always Addictive. I literally listen to all her songs from start to finish and always on repeat. She’s something else."



Gyakie is currently promoting her new song, 'Something.' She released visuals of the track on June 23, 2022.



This is not the first time Efia Odo is hyping an artiste on social media, she is known to be a staunch Kwesi Arthur fan.



She played a controversial role at the launch of his album, 'Son of Jacob,' when she appeared is see-through attire.



